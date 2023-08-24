85°
Latest Weather Blog
Mandatory evacuation issued for Beauregard Parish town as wildfire approaches
MERRYVILLE - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation for the town of Merryville and all surrounding areas due to a wildfire approaching the area.
According to police, the fire could reach the town limits within the next hour or two hours.
Additionally, buses will be at the Merryville Town Hall for those that need transportation, and there will be shelter at the First Methodist Church in DeRidder, La.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mom says her toddler son was left in soiled clothes at Baton...
-
Tangipahoa Parish wildfire sends plume of smoke skyward
-
Royalty awaits! The Queen Baton Rouge opens its doors Thursday night |...
-
Royalty awaits! The Queen Baton Rouge opens its doors Thursday night
-
EBR school board president seeing transportation problems firsthand during ride-alongs