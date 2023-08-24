85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Mandatory evacuation issued for Beauregard Parish town as wildfire approaches

Thursday, August 24 2023
MERRYVILLE - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office issued a mandatory evacuation for the town of Merryville and all surrounding areas due to a wildfire approaching the area.

According to police, the fire could reach the town limits within the next hour or two hours.

Additionally, buses will be at the Merryville Town Hall for those that need transportation, and there will be shelter at the First Methodist Church in DeRidder, La.

