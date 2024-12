Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter wins Heisman Trophy as college football's top player

Credit to Colorado Buffaloes

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way star Travis Hunter of Colorado won the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, punctuating a tireless performance all season by a dynamic player with a unique combination of skills.

The wide receiver and lockdown cornerback dominated on both sides of the ball for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes, joining late running back Rashaan Salaam in 1994 as the only players in school history to take home college football’s most prestigious individual award.

Hunter won out over Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel.