Law enforcement ramps up patrols to stop impaired driving this New Years Eve

BATON ROUGE - New Year’s Eve is a time for celebration, reflection, and new beginnings, but local law enforcement is warning residents that it’s also one of the most dangerous nights of the year to be on the road.

Police across Louisiana are stepping up enforcement to stop impaired drivers before they can cause serious crashes. Extra patrols will be visible on major highways, parish roads and in areas known for large New Year’s celebrations, especially late tonight and into the early morning. Sobriety checkpoints may also be used in some areas.

“It’s a great time to celebrate the end of one year and the beginning of a new one, and we want you to do it as safely as possible,” L’Jean McKneely of the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Officers say New Year’s Eve is one of Louisiana’s higher-risk holiday periods for crashes, with about 13% of those accidents involving alcohol. According to an LSU traffic report, nearly 30% of alcohol-related crashes are fatal.

“We’re hypersensitive towards impaired drivers, so we’re out there looking for impaired drivers, because we know that they’re out there,” McKneely said.

Law enforcement officials stress that the consequences of impaired driving go far beyond legal trouble. Drivers caught behind the wheel while impaired can face arrest, fines, jail time, license suspension and higher insurance rates, but the most serious cost is human life.

“You got to think of more than just yourself. Your family is going to be affected. The person you get in a crash with are going to be affected, and their family,” McKneely said.

Police urge drivers to plan ahead. Shared driving programs, designated drivers and ride services are all recommended to ensure everyone gets home safely.

“There are shared driving programs that you can partake in if you do not have a designated driver. We ask that you do that,” McKneely added.

Impaired driving is 100% preventable, and law enforcement said planning ahead is the best way to keep the roads safe this New Year’s Eve.