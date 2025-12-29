Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responds to marsh fire near West Main Street in Houma

HOUMA - Fire crews with the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responded to a marsh fire on Monday afternoon in Houma.

The fire occurred between West Main Street and Highway 311, with flames moving from Highway 90 toward Savanne Road, according to firefighters.

Due to the location of the fire, crews were not able to reach the fire but continued to monitor the situation.