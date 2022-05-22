Weather played a role in 3 structure fires in Ascension Parish over span of 12 hours

ASCENSION PARISH - Three separate structure fires were aided by the weather Saturday, according to authorities.

Ascesnion Parish Constable James LeBlanc said volunteer fire departments from Galvez, St. Amant, Geismar and Sorrento were called to action to contain the flames.

The three fires all happened within a span of 12 hours, from midnight to noon Saturday.

No injuries were reported.