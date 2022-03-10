75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Weather moves around LSU baseball and softball games starting Friday

2 hours 17 minutes 41 seconds ago Thursday, March 10 2022 Mar 10, 2022 March 10, 2022 1:49 PM March 10, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble

With the threat of rain and cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday night, LSU baseball has moved their first game against Bethune-Cookman up to 12:00 p.m. from a 6:00 p.m. first pitch at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU softball is also moving their weekend series against SEC foe Alabama around, moving their Friday game to a double-header on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. with game two set for roughly a 3:30 p.m. start.

The Tiger softball teams game on Sunday’s at 2:00 p.m. remains unchanged.

The Tiger baseball team is set to host their final non-conference series this weekend as SEC play starts next week with the Texas A&M Aggies coming to town.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days