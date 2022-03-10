Weather moves around LSU baseball and softball games starting Friday

With the threat of rain and cold temperatures in the forecast for Friday night, LSU baseball has moved their first game against Bethune-Cookman up to 12:00 p.m. from a 6:00 p.m. first pitch at Alex Box Stadium.

LSU softball is also moving their weekend series against SEC foe Alabama around, moving their Friday game to a double-header on Saturday starting at 1 p.m. with game two set for roughly a 3:30 p.m. start.

The Tiger softball teams game on Sunday’s at 2:00 p.m. remains unchanged.

The Tiger baseball team is set to host their final non-conference series this weekend as SEC play starts next week with the Texas A&M Aggies coming to town.