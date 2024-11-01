WBRZ will broadcast and moderate a rescheduled mayoral forum tonight

The mayoral forum was postponed due to Hurricane Francine.

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ will be partnering with the Baton Rouge Area Chamber to host a mayoral forum tonight.

Sharon Weston-Broome, Ted James, Sid Edwards and Steve Myers are participating candidates, which were selected based on poll numbers from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber.

Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Baton Rouge High School theater. Registration is $50, and attendees will have an opportunity to submit questions to the candidates through the registration platform here.

The Mayoral Forum is tonight at 7:00 p.m. on WBRZ. If you'd like to watch the ABC show "911", it will run on WBRZ+ instead. WBRZ+ can be found over the air, on Cox Cable channel 11, and Rev channel 2.

Watch here: