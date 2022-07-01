75°
WBRZ's guide to celebrating the country's independence all weekend long

Friday, July 01 2022
By: Kalista Mistrisin

BATON ROUGE - The capital city has several events leading up to WBRZ's Fourth of July Fireworks out on the Mississippi. 

Starting Friday at 8 p.m., Red Stick Social will host the Independence Weekend Music Fest. Along with local artists, the line-up also includes an American Idol Contestant. 

In addition, this Sunday, Kennilworth Science and Technologies School with host its 50th annual Independence Day Parade. The parade commences at 6:30 p.m. on the school's campus.

These aren't the only events going on in Baton Rouge—there are several more this weekend focused on bringing the community together to honor our country's independence. 

