WBRZ's East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum postponed ahead of Francine's landfall
BATON ROUGE — The 2024 East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum originally set to air on Wednesday on WBRZ has been postponed due to inclement weather expected following Francine's expected landfall on Wednesday.
A new date for the event has not yet been set.
The event will be hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and moderated by WBRZ at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre. Mayoral candidates will be given the opportunity to discuss key issues in the parish.
BRAC extended invitations to candidates based on the results of a recent poll, inviting those who polled over 2%. The poll, commissioned by JMC Analytics, put Broome in the lead, polling at 29%. Sid Edwards and Ted James each polled at 23% and Steve Myers polled at 3%.
