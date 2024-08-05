WBRZ to air East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum in September

BATON ROUGE— WBRZ will broadcast and moderate the 2024 East Baton Rouge Mayoral Candidate Forum on September 11 at the Baton Rouge Community College Magnolia Theatre.

The event will be hosted by the Baton Rouge Area Chamber. Mayoral candidates will be given an opportunity to discuss key issues in the parish.

Registration is $50. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 6:45 p.m. to ensure no interruptions to the broadcast. The forum begins at 7:00 p.m.