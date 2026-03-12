Thursday PM Forecast: chilly night followed by a fast temperature rebound

A crisp feel has returned to the Capital Area behind the latest cold front, so have a light jacket ready for tonight. Even after a quick rebound in temperatures, keep the jacket close by for a longer stretch of chilly air next week.

Friday & The Weekend: warming right back up, dry

Sunday Night: rain and thunderstorms

Early Next Week: even cooler

Tonight & Tomorrow: Winds will ease through the evening. Along with clear skies, conditions will set up very favorably for maximum cooling, and temperatures are set to reach the low 40s—the coolest readings since last month. The chill will be short-lived, though, as high temperatures respond to full sunshine and climb right back above average and into the low 70s on Friday.

Up Next: The weather couldn’t be much better for outdoor festivities this weekend, including the Wearin’ of the Green St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. Expect full sunshine and a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Sunday will stay warm with a high temperature back into the mid 80s. Then, a second cold front will blow through as the weekend closes. This system will clip the region overnight Sunday and into Monday. A line of showers and thunderstorms is expected, with almost everyone getting about another quarter inch of rain. The threat of severe weather will be lower with this cold front, as compared to Wednesday night; the speed of the thunderstorms alone could cause some gusty wind.

By the time you head to work on Monday, rain will be wrapping up but much cooler and breezy conditions will be taking hold. On Monday, temperatures will only top out in the upper 50s. Tuesday morning looks to be the coldest point of the week, with temperatures bottoming out in the mid 30s. Some patchy frost will not be out of the question, so those who have started planting may need to do a one-night move or cover! Thermometers will start another leg higher by the middle of next week.

– Josh

