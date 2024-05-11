75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ's Best of Food: 2017

6 years 4 months 1 week ago Friday, December 29 2017 Dec 29, 2017 December 29, 2017 1:36 PM December 29, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

2017 had some unique and trendy foods and lots of them were Instagram worthy.

Classic treats were given new color, dishes were re-imagined and international tastes were fused together. Even the essentials like spaghetti, grilled cheese, burritos and burgers were re-created with a 2017 flair.

Trending News

Take at look at WBRZ's Best of Food: 2017.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days