WBRZ INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Arrested BRPD officer with multiple disciplinary infractions resigns

BATON ROUGE -- An officer who was arrested for sexual battery last year has resigned from the Baton Rouge Police Department following a series of reports by the WBRZ Investigative Unit.

Sources say Stefan Jones was supposed to have a pre-disciplinary hearing today, but he instead tendered his resignation.

Jones was on paid suspension after being arrested in December for misdemeanor sexual battery. He was caught on camera allegedly putting his hand on a gas station employee's behind.

Last week, the WBRZ Investigative Unit showed you footage from Jones' body-worn camera when he was involved in a crash last March.

The 10-minute video shows Jones responding to a call. As he's driving over 80 mph on Louise Street, he hits Dwayne Washington, who was riding his bike. Washington suffered life-altering injuries.

Jones was never disciplined for the crash and was cleared of any wrongdoing by an internal investigation.

However, he has been disciplined multiple times in the past.

In 2019, Jones was caught on his own body cam trying to intimidate a group of drunken college students outside of Tigerland with his taser. Though he never deployed it, he did arc it several times and threatened to do more if the kids didn't leave.

Investigators concluded that Jones violated three disciplinary codes: command of temper, conduct unbecoming of an officer, and failure to carry out orders.

He received a 12-day suspension.

In 2021, Jones was again investigated for lying about military orders. As an active member of the Army Reserves, Jones attempted to get a day off from BRPD, so he allegedly produced false documents indicating he had drill duty.

He was found in violation of conduct unbecoming and falsification of documents and given a four-day suspension.

In 2022, Jones, who was in his police cruiser, allegedly ran into an air conditioning unit at a local business and drove off, causing thousands in damage, but documents we obtained do not show that he was disciplined.