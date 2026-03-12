Baton Rouge man on probation for 2021 killing arrested on armed robbery charges

BATON ROUGE — A man previously sentenced to probation after being found guilty of killing a man in his home in 2021 was arrested earlier this week on armed robbery charges.

According to arrest records, 22-year-old Nicholas Mcquirter was arrested on Tuesday. Details about Mcquirter's new arrest were not immediately available, but WBRZ has asked authorities for more information.

In August 2025, Mcquirter was found guilty of the killing of Dezmon Hamilton. Mcquirter, who was 17 at the time, had his charges reduced to negligent homicide charges after being arrested for second-degree murder.

Mcquirter was arrested after he climbed into Hamilton's home to see his 14-year-old daughter. The two exchanged gunfire, and Hamilton was shot and killed, but officials said it was unclear who shot first.

Part of Mcquirter's plea deal was five years on probation. Arrest records from Tuesday show that Mcquirter still had a probation hold by the Louisiana Division of Probation and Parole.