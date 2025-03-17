Latest Weather Blog
Bicyclist recovering after reportedly being hit by BRPD unit Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A man is recovering from two surgeries after reportedly being hit by a Baton Rouge police car early Sunday morning.
Dwayne Washington was riding his bike on Louise Street shortly after midnight Sunday morning, family members told WBRZ, when a BRPD officer was headed to a call with his sirens on. Washington's family says police told them the officer did not see Washington and hit him near Thomas Delpit Drive.
The family said they were told the crash happened around midnight, but they were not told about the incident until nearly two hours later. Additionally, they do not believe the officer had his lights and sirens on.
Washington's family told WBRZ that as of Monday morning, Washington had gone through two surgeries "with more to go."
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the officer was driving to a call for assistance by another officer. The officer reportedly had a green light to go through the intersection and his lights and sirens were on when Washington was struck.
In February, another pedestrian was struck by an officer pulling a vehicle over for a traffic stop. An internal affairs investigation was launched.
