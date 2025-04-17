WBRZ finishes work on signal tower; new antenna increases coverage area

BATON ROUGE - After weeks of repairs done to our broadcast tower, WBRZ has completed those repairs and upgrades and viewers should now be able to experience Channel 2 with a stronger signal than ever before.

Over the last months, WBRZ has switched from a side-mounted antenna to a top-mounted antenna, increasing our broadcast tower's height and coverage area. Seen in the map above, our coverage area has increased to include more parishes on the edge of our DMA.

Tower crews are still finalizing some work, but as of Thursday, we do not anticipate any more long-term outages.

If you experienced one of those outages, most TVs will pick up our channel automatically. If you still don't see us, you may need to re-scan your TV channels to find us again.

WBRZ thanks viewers for their patience while we worked to bring you the best coverage of local news.