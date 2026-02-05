WBRZ celebrates Black History Month with 2 Your Town visit to Southern University

BATON ROUGE — During the latest edition of 2 Your Town, WBRZ is commemorating Black History Month with a visit to Baton Rouge's HBCU: Southern University!

We're dedicating ourselves to highlighting the towns you call home. We're shining a spotlight on local schools, one-of-a-kind businesses, and the amazing people who make South Louisiana such a vibrant place to live, work, eat and play.

This week, WBRZ visits Southern to celebrate the past, present and future of the Jaguar community.

Anchors and reporters spent the day hearing from Southern leaders, organizers and community members as WBRZ continues to go 2 Your Town!

Southern University Chancellor John Pierre explains the history and importance of HBCUs:

SU Systems Facilities Director Ken Dawson provides campus construction updates:









SGA President Sean Inman discusses Black History Month events across SU's campus:



SU Ag Center discusses 83rd annual Livestock and Poultry Show: