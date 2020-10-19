WBRZ+ airs Bishop Michael Duca's installation ceremony Friday

BATON ROUGE - This afternoon, The Diocese of Baton Rouge will install its 6th bishop, Michael Gerard Duca.

Bishop Duca, a native of Dallas, Texas is coming to the city from Shreveport where he served as bishop for 10 years. He'll replace the outgoing Bishop Robert Muench who is retiring after serving the city for 16 years.

Bishop Muench celebrated his 75th birthday in December and submitted his resignation to the Pope in accordance with church rules.

Last night, Catholics from around Baton Rouge were able to meet the new bishop and welcome him to his new home. It was a full house at St. George Catholic Church for the prayer service led by Duca.

Local community leaders also came out to support Duca's installation including Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Geautreaux.

WBRZ+ will air the installation ceremony which is set to begin at 2 p.m. WBRZ+ is the area’s only local cable news channel and is available on area cable systems, with an antenna and WBRZ streaming sites.

Click HERE for WBRZ+ channel information.