WBRSO: Deputy fired and arrested for allegedly having sex with juvenile

PORT ALLEN — A WBRSO deputy was fired and arrested this week after deputies learned he allegedly had sex with a juvenile, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said.

Nicholas Paul, 22, has been employed with WBRSO since December 2024. Investigators said Paul allegedly had sex with a minor on multiple occasions.

Paul was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center on four counts of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.