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Livingston Police arrest man accused of raping juvenile

1 hour 2 minutes 36 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 9:24 AM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON — Police in the town of Livingston have arrested a man accused of raping a child.

Livingston Police officers were contacted by concerned family members last week regarding a possible sexual crime involving their juvenile child. 

After investigating the allegations, 36-year-old Andrew Robinett was arrested on Monday. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on one count of first-degree rape of a juvenile under 13 years of age. 

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