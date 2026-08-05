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Deputies ask public to help identify person accused of using counterfeit money at St. Mary Parish businesses

1 hour 7 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 9:18 AM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

MORGAN CITY — St. Mary Parish deputies are asking members of the public to help identify a person accused of using counterfeit currency at multiple local businesses.

The counterfeits were used at businesses during July. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage. 

Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office.

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