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La. 73 closes between Mackay Road, Manchac Landing Court for bridge inspection

2 hours 36 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, August 05 2026 Aug 5, 2026 August 05, 2026 7:49 AM August 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE — In Ascension Parish, La. 73 will be closed between Mackay Road and Manchac Landing Court on Wednesday.

The road's north and southbound lanes will both be fully closed between 9 a.m. and noon. The closure is to allow for a scheduled bridge inspection. 

"Motorists are encouraged to plan, expect delays, and use an alternate route if possible," state transportation officials said.

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