WBR school system offering free summer meal programs for kids under 18

Wednesday, May 22 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Parish School System is offering meal boxes for children under 18 over the summer. 

Meal distribution for the system's free summer meal program begins May 31. Meal boxes will be available for children under 18 from 9 to 11 a.m..

The boxes will contain seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and one gallon of milk each distribution day. Distribution will be first-come, first-served. 

Pre-registration is encouraged to help the system gauge the number of boxes needed, but is not required. 

