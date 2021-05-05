73°
WBR Fire Department to test area hydrants
WEST BATON ROUGE - The West Baton Rouge Fire Department will be testing fire hydrants over the next two weeks.
The testing, which will be done on hydrants south of the Intracoastal Canal, may cause discolored water, according to a news release. The discoloration is temporary and not harmful, according to authorities.
If the water doesn't clear up, residents should call the West Baton Rouge Parish Natural Gas and Water office at (225) 336-2406.
