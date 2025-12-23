62°
Albany Police: All lanes of travel open after five-vehicle crash on I-12 East

By: WBRZ Staff

ALBANY - The Albany Police Department said all lanes of travel were back open following a five-vehicle crash on I-12 East.

Officials said the crash happened around mile marker 33. 

No other information was immediately available.

