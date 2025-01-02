WBR deputies say man arrested with machine gun and marijuana

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish deputies said Thursday they had arrested a Port Allen man on drug and weapons charges.

Robert Williams, 29, was picked up Monday after a traffic stop. He was accused of simple possession of marijuana, possession of a machine gun, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a firearm by someone convicted of domestic abuse battery.

Deputies said a firearm on Williams had been illegally modified with a "switch" that turned it into a machine gun.