Wax Road construction causes delays, officials urge alternate routes

CENTRAL — Drivers in Central are experiencing significant delays on Wax Road as crews undertake a unique rehabilitation project that requires temporary road closures.

"They're having to actually close the road to all traffic for 15 minutes at a time," Mayor Evans said, explaining the impact on commuters. This method is leading to "heavier drive times" for those who rely on the road to get where they are going.

The process involves a cyclical pattern of work and traffic flow.

"They let the traffic go through. Close the road... 15 minutes worth of work... let the traffic go through... close the road, 15 minutes worth of work," Evans described.

This isn't typical road work. Mayor Wade Evans emphasized its necessity to fix the notoriously bumpy road by essentially destroying and rebuilding the existing surface.

"They take and grind the 12 inches of the side they’re working on... they’re actually taking that material and folding it into the other travel lane," he said.

For regular users of Wax Road, the delays will likely extend well beyond the 15-minute closure periods.

"Because of the traffic from the east side is coming and it’s been 15 minutes then you’re still going to have to wait on those cars before the westbound side gets to go," Evans explained.

Officials are strongly advising drivers who don't absolutely need to use Wax Road to seek alternative routes.

"You can go north on Greenwell Springs Road if you’re coming from Livingston... up to Hooper and go west that way. Or you can go south on Greenwell Springs Road down to Sullivan and take a right to get into Central," Evans suggested.