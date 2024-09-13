83°
Latest Weather Blog
Water, tarps, meals available beginning at noon Friday in Morgan City
MORGAN CITY — Police in Morgan City say emergency supplies will be available at the city auditorium beginning at noon Friday.
The Morgan City Auditorium is at 728 Myrtle Street.
Items available include water, tarps and meals ready to eat. The event is being coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard.
Guard members will handle traffic duties and the actual distribution.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish residents dealing with aftermath of Hurricane Francine
-
2 On Your Side: What to do after Francine
-
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office rescues woman pinned under tree in Donaldsonville
-
'I'm just thanking God:' Woman details moments when tree fell on Prairieville...
-
Trees drop across Livingston Parish roads, homes; officials say don't go sightseeing...
Sports Video
-
LSU's interior defensive line is thin heading into game against South Carolina
-
Southern football still preparing for game week despite Hurricane Francine's arrival
-
Saints dominate Panthers to open season, offense explodes for 47 points
-
McKinley wins Downtown Showdown
-
Southern beats Savannah State in home opener 42-10