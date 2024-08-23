Water leak, property condition causing frustration for neighbor

BATON ROUGE - A house in the Gardere area is falling apart and the man living next door says he's had enough.

The lot is overgrown and now there's a water leak. Larry Stirgus has watched the property next to him slowly deteriorate.

"I'm just frustrated," he said.

Stirgus says the person living at the house does not have electricity. There is no meter and hasn't been for years. He's watched as people come and go from the house, rodents scamper about, and the trees and grass grow into a jungle in the backyard.

There is water coming from the house. It's why Stirgus called 2 On Your Side - the water leak is the final straw.

"I think it's sewer because it's turning my concrete green," he said.

After pointing out the leak to his neighbor, Stirgus doesn't think it'll be repaired and fears he'll be putting up with the problem for a long time.

"She told me she was going to get a PVC pipe, run it from the leak around in her driveway, run it out to the streets and let it drain out there instead of in my yard," said Stirgus.

The City-Parish says there is an extensive history of code and blight violations at the address on Fountain Avenue. Right now, the city is pursuing junk/trash/debris and grass court orders. The permits department has been at the house several times, most recently in February. They could not find evidence of people living at the house then and it was referred to blight for investigation due to it deteriorating.

"I just can't understand," said Stirgus.

The city says it will be investigating again to see if someone is living in the house. The Baton Rouge Water Company reports that there is no outstanding balance on the bill and no trouble on the company's end.