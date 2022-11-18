WATCH: Truck screeches down I-10, refuses to stop for police after losing tire

BATON ROUGE - A driver led troopers and sheriff's deputies on a chase through several parishes late Friday afternoon, even refusing to stop after the truck popped one of its tires.

Louisiana State Police said the chase began in White Castle sometime around 3 p.m. The suspect eventually led troopers into Ascension Parish, where the truck crashed into another vehicle on LA 70 before crossing over the Mississippi River via the Sunshine Bridge and getting onto I-10.

The truck lost a front tire as the pursuit made its way down the interstate into Baton Rouge. Traffic cameras in the area captured the truck grinding its front, passenger-side wheel on the roadway as it continued to evade troopers.

State Police finally cornered the truck near the intersection of Airline Highway and Siegen Lane, where troopers took the driver and a passenger into custody.

No other details on what started the chase or the identity of the suspects were immediately available.