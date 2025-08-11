93°
WATCH: Tigers take the practice field for Week 3 of LSU football Fall Camp

2 hours 57 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, August 11 2025 Aug 11, 2025 August 11, 2025 1:33 PM August 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - In less than three weeks, the LSU Tigers will open their 2025 season with high expectations, ranked in the Top 10 of the AP Preseason Poll. Head Coach Brian Kelly is turning up the intensity at Fall Camp on both sides of the ball, as players compete for starting spots.

The third week of camp began with Practice No. 10, where quarterback Garrett Nussmeier was a full participant. He wore a sleeve on his left knee to manage patella tendinitis.

LSU will open the season on the road on August 30 against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers at 6:30 pm on WBRZ. 

