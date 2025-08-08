WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored injury

BATON ROUGE — LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave an update on swirling rumors of an injury to starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier after Friday's practice ahead of a press conference with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

Kelly said Nussmeier has patella tendinitis stemming from a knee injury in 2023. The coaching staff is giving Nussmeier time to rest and recover.

"On a scale of 1-10, this is like a 1.5," Kelly said.

LSU is set to play at Clemson on Saturday, Aug. 30, in a heavy-hitting matchup to start the year.

Watch the full press conference with Joe Sloan here: