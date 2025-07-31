90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
WATCH: Tigers take the field for Day 2 of Fall Camp

Thursday, July 31 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU football is ramping up with less than a month until the potential Top 10 season opener against the Clemson Tigers. Day 2 of Fall Camp unfolded Thursday morning with team workouts and drills open to the media at the beginning of practice. 

LSU and Clemson kickoff on WBRZ at 6:30pm on August 30. 

