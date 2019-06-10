87°
WATCH: Talented pup sings along with wind chime
WILMINGTON, NC- A Golden Retriever singing along with a wind chime is everything you need to get you through the week.
Ana Boudreau posted the adorable video of her pup, Bleu, to Facebook. Bleu is seen pushing the wind chime with her nose, then howls along to the tune.
"This is my baby, Bleu! She plays the wind chimes and sings to me every day!" Boudreau wrote.
Check out the video to listen to Bleu's song.
