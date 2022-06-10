72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: Sports2's Corey Rholdon catches up with ESPN Saints reporter Mike Triplett on Saints' exciting off-season

2 hours 7 minutes 12 seconds ago Friday, June 10 2022 Jun 10, 2022 June 10, 2022 7:00 PM June 10, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

METAIRIE - The Saints have had one of the most exciting off-seasons in franchise history with Sean Payton retiring, the hiring of Dennis Allen, trading to get two first-round draft picks, and the signing of two LSU legends in Jarvis Landry and Tyrann Mathieu.

Trending News

Sports2's Corey Rholdon caught up with ESPN's Mike Triplett on all of the topics, what position battles we can expect come training camp, when Michael Thomas will be back, and what holes the team may need to fill.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days