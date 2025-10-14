86°
WATCH: Southern's Terrence Graves talks 1-5 Jags' prep heading into Homecoming game

BATON ROUGE — The Southern Jaguars are entering this weekend's Homecoming game against Prairie View with only one win. 

The Jags, 1-5 this season, are playing the Panthers on Saturday at 4 p.m. 

Ahead of the game, head coach Terrence Graves spoke to the media about preparing for the Homecoming game. 

Watch Graves' news conference here: 

