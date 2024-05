WATCH: Soul Food Fest returns to Baton Rouge this weekend; see our preview

BATON ROUGE — The annual Baton Rouge Soul Food Fest will be held this weekend at the Main Library on Goodwood Boulevard.

WBRZ's Mia Monet visited with organizers during the 2uneIn show Thursday morning.

The festival will run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.