WATCH: Reckless driver does donuts on I-10, halts traffic

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - A driver doing donuts on I-10 brought traffic to a complete stop on the interstate Friday.

The stunt was caught on video near the Louisa Street split in New Orleans. A witness told WWL-TV a green vehicle with black stripes started doing donuts on the shoulder of the interstate and then took over the entire highway when traffic came to a halt. 

The vehicle spun in circles for about a minute before finally driving off.

Police have not said whether they're looking for the driver or if that person is facing charges. 

