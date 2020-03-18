78°
WATCH: President Trump and Coronavirus Task Force hold press conference, Wednesday

Wednesday, March 18 2020
WASHINGTON - Members of the Coronavirus Task Force held a press conference Wednesday morning to brief the public on the latest developments in regards to novel coronavirus pandemic.

The Task Force joined President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchinin addressing the press Tuesday morning. 

During that meeting, the President proposed an economic rescue package of nearly $1 trillion and his task force encouraged the public, particularly Millennials, to practice social isolation. 

