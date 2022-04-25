86°
WATCH: Officials give update on LSU Lakes restoration project
BATON ROUGE - State and parish officials held a press conference Monday to discuss the latest steps they're taking to restore the University Lakes.
Watch below for the new conference with Governor John Bel Edwards, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU President William Tate IV.
