WATCH: Office building burglar turns out to be goat
LOUISVILLE, Colo. - Employees at an office building in Colorado arrived at work Monday to discover that a brazen criminal had broken into their place of business. Or so they thought.
Workers at Argonics Incorporated in Louisville discovered their office had been broken into Monday morning, but nothing appeared to have been stolen. Surveillance video soon revealed just what unfolded at the scene of the break-in.
A surveillance camera captured the entire incident on video, revealing the culprit was actually a goat, apparently roaming the town in the early morning hours. But he wasn't alone, as a pack of goats can be seen milling around behind the four-legged burglar.
Footage posted by the company shows the animal pacing in front of the office before it rams its horns through one of the buildings glass doors. The goat then lingers outside for a few moments before deciding to go two-for-two, shattering the second door at the entrance.
The animal left the scene of the break-in shortly afterward.
There is currently no word on what the goats may have been looking for.
