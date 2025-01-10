WATCH: NOPD releases bodycam footage from police during Bourbon Street attack that killed 14

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department on Friday released bodycam footage from the New Year's Day terrorist attack on Bourbon Street that left 14 dead and dozens injured.

The bodycam footage can be viewed in its entirety here.

The footage shows that, around 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 1, several NOPD officers responded to a white pickup truck that had plowed through a crowd of people at high speed.

The footage then shows the driver of the car, Army veteran Shamsud-Din Jabbar who was inspired by ISIS, shooting at three of the officers. The officers then returned fire, killing Jabbar.

Two of the officers were injured in the shootout. One of them also suffered a fractured shoulder, likely sustained when officers fell to the ground when Jabbar began firing. Both officers were brought to the hospital and later released, NOPD said.

The bodycam footage is the latest piece of information released about the attack. Earlier in the week, New Orleans Police tasked former NYPD commissioner William Bratton with assessing the city's security following the attack. According to law enforcement, the attacker had also visited the city in October.

As of Friday, 10 people are still hospitalized after the attack.