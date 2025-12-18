68°
AG Murrill says over 60 people suspected of sex crimes against children arrested in North Louisiana

Thursday, December 18 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

RUSTON - Attorney General Liz Murrill says more than 60 people suspected of sex crimes against children were arrested in North Louisiana.

This is the result of what Murrill calls Operation "Access Denied," a collaboration between dozens of sheriff's offices and police departments.

Murrill says the men were engaged in numerous illegal activities targeting children online.

