AG Murrill says over 60 people suspected of sex crimes against children arrested in North Louisiana
RUSTON - Attorney General Liz Murrill says more than 60 people suspected of sex crimes against children were arrested in North Louisiana.
This is the result of what Murrill calls Operation "Access Denied," a collaboration between dozens of sheriff's offices and police departments.
Murrill says the men were engaged in numerous illegal activities targeting children online.
