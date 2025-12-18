68°
Man suspected in shooting at Brown University has been found dead in New Hampshire, AP source says
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man who is suspected of killing two and wounding several others at Brown University has been found dead in a New Hampshire storage facility, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
The man was found dead Thursday evening.
Investigators believe the man is responsible for both the shooting at Brown and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor who was fatally shot in his Brookline home Monday, the official said. Authorities have not formally confirmed a connection between the two shootings.
The official could not publicly discuss details of the ongoing investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
