WATCH: Meteor lit up the sky in south Louisiana early Friday morning

BATON ROUGE - Videos circulating on social media show what appeared to be a meteor lighting up the sky over the capital area before sunrise Friday morning.

Those who weren't awake to see it for themselves around 4:30 a.m. woke up to find footage of the meteor on surveillance and doorbell cameras.

Video shared by WBRZ viewers showed the object streaking through the sky. Check it out in the player at the top of this story.

