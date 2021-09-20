WATCH: Massive fireball shuts down I-10 near Bonnet Carre Spillway

KENNER - An 18-wheeler burst into flames on I-10 outside New Orleans Monday afternoon, shutting down the interstate and blocking eastbound traffic heading toward the city.

Video showed flames blanketing a portion of the interstate, sending a giant smoke plume into the sky just past the Bonnet Carre Spillway.

18 wheeler fire on I-10 pic.twitter.com/HNH8VsWHJg — Tim Givens (@TGGivens) September 20, 2021

It wasn't immediately clear how the fire started or whether anyone was hurt.

The interstate is still closed as state police work to clear the roadway and make sure it's safe for drivers. Traffic is currently being diverted to I-310 southbound.