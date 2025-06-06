85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WATCH: LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson discusses Baton Rouge Super Regional against West Virginia

4 hours 4 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, June 06 2025 Jun 6, 2025 June 06, 2025 3:53 PM June 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Jay Johnson and his team are just two wins away from Omaha.

On Friday, Johnson discussed LSU's upcoming Super Regional matchup in Alex Box Stadium against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

This weekend's postseason action starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN. Game 2 on Sunday begins at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

Trending News

If a third game is necessary, it will be played on Monday, but a time has not been determined. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days