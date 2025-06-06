WATCH: LSU baseball head coach Jay Johnson discusses Baton Rouge Super Regional against West Virginia

BATON ROUGE - LSU head coach Jay Johnson and his team are just two wins away from Omaha.

On Friday, Johnson discussed LSU's upcoming Super Regional matchup in Alex Box Stadium against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

This weekend's postseason action starts on Saturday at 1 p.m. and will air on ESPN. Game 2 on Sunday begins at 5 p.m. and will air on ESPN2.

If a third game is necessary, it will be played on Monday, but a time has not been determined.