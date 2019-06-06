86°
WATCH: Local firefighters stage daring rescue as woman's car is swept away on flooded street

1 hour 33 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, June 06 2019 Jun 6, 2019 June 06, 2019 2:46 PM June 06, 2019 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A pair of Baton Rouge firefighters are being praised for taking swift action after a woman was carried away flood water Thursday morning.

WBRZ was rolling as the driver's sedan went underwater at the Acadian underpass near I-10.

As the woman's vehicle is carried away in the several-feet-deep water, two Baton Rouge firefighters rush in to save the driver trapped inside. The two are then seen using tools to smash open the car window.

Once the woman is out of the car, the firefighters pull her out from the underpass and back to land.

You can find more information on Thursday morning's severe weather here.

