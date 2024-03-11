70°
WATCH LIVE: Governor Landry delivers address ahead of regular legislative session

BATON ROUGE - Monday marks the starts of the regular legislative session in the Capitol. 

The regular session will see the fates of several dozen bills. See a full index of the bills being discussed in the regular session here

The governor's opening address will be streamed on WBRZ's YouTube page here

