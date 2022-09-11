77°
WATCH: Incredible postgame duel between LSU, Southern bands in near-empty Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE - Well after the concession stands closed and the fans started making their way to the parking lot Saturday night, the Golden Band and the Human Jukebox stuck around in Tiger Stadium to take care of some unfinished business.
Just hours after Baton Rouge's most prestigious marching bands shared the field in a venue-rocking collaboration at halftime, musicians from LSU and Southern University stayed in their seats so they could have another shot at flexing their musical talents.
The result of that friendly rivalry was a roughly half-hour battle of the bands that continued well into the night. Check it out below.
LSU student ticketed after walking onto field, threatening police during Southern game
-
WATCH: LSU and Southern bands perform together
Sights and sounds from the LSU-Southern tailgate and pre-game celebration
Miss the historic LSU-Southern halftime show? Watch it here